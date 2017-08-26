BBC Sport - Linfield go top after Andrew Mitchell penalty earns win over Ballymena
Blues top after edging win over Ballymena
Football
Champions Linfield move top of the Premiership on goal difference after Andrew Mitchell's second-half penalty earns them a 1-0 win over Ballymena United at Windsor Park.
Prior to Mitchell's penalty, Kyle Owens was denied by Blues keeper Roy Carroll.
Ballymena finished with 10 men after Andrew Burns was red carded for a two-footed tackle on Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew.
