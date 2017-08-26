BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton: David Wagner 'happy & proud of humble' Terriers
Wagner 'happy & proud of humble' Terriers
- From the section Football
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner says he is "happy and proud" of his side after a 0-0 draw with Southampton moved them to the top of the Premier League table.
MATCH REPORT:Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton
