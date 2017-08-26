BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton: Mauricio Pellegrino pleased by Saints fighting spirit
Saints kept fighting till the end - Pellegrino
- From the section Football
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says the Saints were "fighting till the end" in their 0-0 away draw with Huddersfield, and came "very close" to snatching victory.
MATCH REPORT:Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 26 August, 22:25 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired