BBC Sport - Final Score: Raheem Sterling red card a 'complete travesty' - Garth Crooks
Crooks outraged by Sterling red card 'travesty'
- From the section Football
Final Score pundit Garth Crooks describes the red card given to Manchester City's Raheem Sterling as a "complete travesty".
WATCH MORE:Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained
WATCH MORE: Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired