BBC Sport - Football Focus: Man Utd re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'
Football Focus pundits Mark Lawrenson and Dion Dublin both agree that it was a "no-brainer" for Manchester United to re-sign striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
