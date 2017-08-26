Livingston: John Hartson joins club to help coach forwards

John Hartson enjoyed a hugely successful five years with Celtic

Former Celtic striker John Hartson has joined Livingston as a coach.

The 42-year-old, who spent five years at Celtic from 2001, will spend one to two days per week working with the Championship club's front players.

Hartson scored 109 goals in 201 appearances for Celtic, winning three league titles, two Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

He tweeted: "I look forward to using my 20 years knowledge in the top flight to help the club continue to progress."

Hartson, who will be working under manager David Hopkin at Livi, scored 14 goals in 51 matches for Wales.

Having started his career at Luton Town before moving to Arsenal, he had spells at West Ham, Coventry and Wimbledon before joining Celtic.

After leaving the club in 2006, Hartson moved to West Brom and had a loan spell at Norwich before retiring from the game.