Dundee: Boss Neil McCann excited by chance to take on old rival Neil Lennon

Neil McCann and Neil Lennon enjoyed successful spells with Rangers and Celtic respectively

Neil McCann is relishing the chance to renew his rivalry with Neil Lennon when Dundee entertain Hibernian on Sunday.

And the Dens Park boss is determined to get the better of his former Old Firm rival to finally get some Premiership points on the board this season.

"I can't wait to face Neil and Hibs," said former Rangers winger McCann.

"I don't remember any one-to-one battles with Neil, as when you're in the Old Firm anything is fair game. We are exactly the same, I can tell that."

And he added: "I know how much he loves the game and is passionate about it, but I would like to think he knows I am too and will back my team up 100% and want to win as much as anybody.

"When those qualities come together there are sparks, but there's a decent gap between the dugouts and I don't think the fourth official will need any rubber gloves to stop any blood happening."

McCann played for Rangers from 1998-2003, while Lennon's Celtic playing career spanned seven years from 2000.

They go into Sunday's match with contrasting fortunes so far this season.

While Dundee are bottom of the Premiership without a point so far, Lennon's Hibs have won two and lost one of their three games, marking a solid start to their first season back in the top flight.

"I've been very impressed," added McCann, whose side lost 2-1 to Aberdeen last week,. "That winning mentality has carried on from the Championship. Neil has recruited well and taken in some real experience and know-how.

'I want to be at the top, fighting it out'

"We know where they're strong and will give them the respect they deserve, but it's all about us and my team and how I want them to put Hibs on the back foot and test them defensively.

"Clearly it's important [to get points on the board], otherwise you find yourselves in a position you don't want to be in.

"I've said all along I don't want this club to be at the bottom end of the table, I want to be at the top, fighting it out.

"It's important in that respect to get results and start building but I'm not too concerned because it's still early on."