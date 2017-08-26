Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Manchester City, Aberdeen, Hearts, Motherwell, Partick, Copenhagen, Exeter

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that a deal to bring 20-year-old winger Patrick Roberts back on loan from Manchester City remains in the balance, saying: "It is ongoing." (The Scotsman)

FC Copenhagen, who had a £2.7m bid for Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko rejected last week, could have second thoughts about increasing their offer to £3.5m for the 25-year-old after their Champions League exit and the need of a replacement for striker Federico Santander, who could be ruled out for six months through injury. (Evening Times)

Striker Moussa Dembele, who has been sidelined since mid-July, and defender Moussa Dembele are struggling to be fit for the start of Celtic's Champions League group stage campaign against Paris Saint-Germain next month. (The Times)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Neymar's £198m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain is obscene and joked he could get 40 Olivier Ntchams for the world record fee their Champions League rivals paid Barcelona this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Exeter City are considering a move for Aberdeen striker Jayden Stockley, with the 23-year-old who spent a successful loan spell at the League Two club two years ago having fallen down the pecking order after the arrivals of Stevie May and Nicky Maynard this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Former Athletic Bilbao defender Jon Aurtenetxe, a 25-year-old who was last with home-town club Amorebieta in the Spanish third-tier side, has joined Dundee on trial. (Evening Telegraph)

Hearts striker Cole Stockton has revealed he held talks with Motherwell, who the Edinburgh side face on Saturday, about a potential summer move to Lanarkshire before he eventually opted for Tynecastle. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Rangers fans have a right to know why midfielder Carlos Pena has only made one appearance as a substitute since the 27-year-old signed for £2m from Guadalajara this summer, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha says he will never compromise his principles to bend to the will of the Scottish game and says his team's rivals will have to adapt their style to cope with the Ibrox outfit. (Evening Times)

Stevie Lawless clocked up his 200th Partick Thistle appearance last week, but the midfielder believes it is about time the Jags won a trophy during his spell at Firhill. (Evening Express)

An anti-traveller comment made by Douglas Ross, Conservative MP for Moray and an assistant referee, is being investigated by the Scottish FA's compliance officer. (The Scotsman)

Scottish football is on the up and the national team can still qualify for the World Cup finals, according to SFA chief executive Stewart Regan (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland women's hopes of survival in Europe's hockey top flight depend on beating Czech Republic by several goals in the final relegation pool match at the European Nations Championship today in Amsterdam. (The Scotsman, print edition)