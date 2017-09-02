Hartlepool United v Maidstone United
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|7
|5
|0
|2
|10
|7
|3
|15
|2
|Dag & Red
|7
|3
|4
|0
|16
|10
|6
|13
|3
|Leyton Orient
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|10
|0
|13
|4
|Wrexham
|7
|4
|0
|3
|6
|5
|1
|12
|5
|Aldershot
|7
|3
|2
|2
|14
|7
|7
|11
|6
|Gateshead
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|3
|5
|11
|7
|Boreham Wood
|7
|3
|2
|2
|15
|11
|4
|11
|8
|Bromley
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|9
|Dover
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|11
|10
|Macclesfield
|7
|3
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|11
|11
|Eastleigh
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|5
|2
|10
|12
|Fylde
|7
|2
|4
|1
|12
|12
|0
|10
|13
|Ebbsfleet
|7
|1
|6
|0
|12
|10
|2
|9
|14
|Maidenhead United
|7
|2
|3
|2
|10
|8
|2
|9
|15
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|6
|1
|9
|16
|Halifax
|7
|2
|3
|2
|4
|4
|0
|9
|17
|Maidstone United
|7
|2
|3
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|18
|Woking
|7
|3
|0
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|9
|19
|Barrow
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|8
|1
|7
|20
|Chester
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|21
|Hartlepool
|7
|1
|2
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|5
|22
|Guiseley
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|14
|-9
|5
|23
|Solihull Moors
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|14
|-7
|4
|24
|Torquay
|7
|0
|1
|6
|8
|19
|-11
|1
