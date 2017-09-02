National League
Ebbsfleet15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Stonebridge Road

Ebbsfleet United v Eastleigh

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sutton United7502107315
    2Dag & Red73401610613
    3Leyton Orient74121010013
    4Wrexham740365112
    5Aldershot7322147711
    6Gateshead732283511
    7Boreham Wood73221511411
    8Bromley7322118311
    9Dover732276111
    10Macclesfield732266011
    11Eastleigh724175210
    12Fylde72411212010
    13Ebbsfleet7160121029
    14Maidenhead United723210829
    15Tranmere72327619
    16Halifax72324409
    17Maidstone United723278-19
    18Woking7304912-39
    19Barrow71429817
    20Chester613268-26
    21Hartlepool712449-55
    22Guiseley7124514-95
    23Solihull Moors6114714-74
    24Torquay7016819-111
    View full National League table

