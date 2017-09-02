Exeter City v Newport County
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|4
|3
|10
|2
|Newport
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|5
|4
|8
|3
|Stevenage
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|8
|4
|Crewe
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|8
|5
|Luton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|13
|5
|8
|7
|6
|Accrington
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|7
|7
|Notts County
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|8
|Wycombe
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|10
|0
|7
|9
|Swindon
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|7
|10
|Coventry
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|6
|11
|Carlisle
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|0
|6
|12
|Yeovil
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|14
|-4
|6
|13
|Lincoln City
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|5
|14
|Mansfield
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|5
|15
|Morecambe
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|16
|Colchester
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|17
|Barnet
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|18
|Cambridge
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|19
|Forest Green
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|12
|-5
|4
|20
|Crawley
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|5
|-1
|3
|21
|Port Vale
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|22
|Grimsby
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|3
|23
|Cheltenham
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|24
|Chesterfield
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|3
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired