League One
Bradford1Bristol Rovers0

Bradford City v Bristol Rovers

Line-ups

Bradford

  • 1Doyle
  • 29McMahon
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 5Kilgallon
  • 3Chicksen
  • 17Gilliead
  • 4Reeves
  • 6Vincelot
  • 7Law
  • 11Poleon
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 10Taylor
  • 15Field
  • 18Hendrie
  • 19Jones
  • 23Raeder
  • 24Devine
  • 34Patrick

Bristol Rovers

  • 1Slocombe
  • 2Leadbitter
  • 5Burn
  • 16Broadbent
  • 3Brown
  • 14Lines
  • 7Sercombe
  • 8O Clarke
  • 10Bodin
  • 9Harrison
  • 19Moore

Substitutes

  • 11Nichols
  • 18Telford
  • 20Bola
  • 22Partington
  • 30Gaffney
  • 37Menayese
  • 44Andre
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Bradford City 1, Bristol Rovers 0. Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Romain Vincelot following a corner.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.

Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).

Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).

Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Byron Moore.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Billy Bodin.

Attempt missed. Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jonathan Burn.

Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Law (Bradford City).

Attempt missed. Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterborough4400124812
2Wigan431082610
3Shrewsbury431063310
4Charlton43017349
5Fleetwood43016339
6Scunthorpe42207258
7Bradford52216518
8Oxford Utd42116247
9Blackpool42117617
10Bristol Rovers521278-17
11Blackburn42027616
12Doncaster41216605
13Walsall41216605
14Portsmouth412145-15
15Southend4121610-45
16Wimbledon411234-14
17Bury411247-34
18Plymouth411247-34
19Rotherham41036603
20MK Dons410326-43
21Gillingham402235-22
22Rochdale402236-32
23Oldham400428-60
24Northampton4004210-80
