Goal! Bradford City 1, Bristol Rovers 0. Charlie Wyke (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Romain Vincelot following a corner.
Bradford City v Bristol Rovers
Line-ups
Bradford
- 1Doyle
- 29McMahon
- 22Knight-Percival
- 5Kilgallon
- 3Chicksen
- 17Gilliead
- 4Reeves
- 6Vincelot
- 7Law
- 11Poleon
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 10Taylor
- 15Field
- 18Hendrie
- 19Jones
- 23Raeder
- 24Devine
- 34Patrick
Bristol Rovers
- 1Slocombe
- 2Leadbitter
- 5Burn
- 16Broadbent
- 3Brown
- 14Lines
- 7Sercombe
- 8O Clarke
- 10Bodin
- 9Harrison
- 19Moore
Substitutes
- 11Nichols
- 18Telford
- 20Bola
- 22Partington
- 30Gaffney
- 37Menayese
- 44Andre
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Tom Broadbent.
Adam Chicksen (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ellis Harrison (Bristol Rovers).
Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony McMahon (Bradford City).
Lee Brown (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Byron Moore.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Billy Bodin.
Attempt missed. Romain Vincelot (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jonathan Burn.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Daniel Leadbitter (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Law (Bradford City).
Attempt missed. Byron Moore (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
