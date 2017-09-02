Walsall v Plymouth Argyle
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Peterborough
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|4
|8
|12
|2
|Wigan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|10
|3
|Shrewsbury
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|4
|Bradford
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|10
|5
|Charlton
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|6
|Fleetwood
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|9
|7
|Scunthorpe
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|2
|5
|8
|8
|Oxford Utd
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
|4
|7
|9
|Blackpool
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|7
|10
|Blackburn
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|6
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|12
|Doncaster
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|5
|13
|Walsall
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|5
|14
|Portsmouth
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|15
|Southend
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|16
|Wimbledon
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|17
|Bury
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|18
|Plymouth
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|19
|Rotherham
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|6
|0
|3
|20
|MK Dons
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|21
|Gillingham
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|2
|22
|Rochdale
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|2
|23
|Oldham
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|8
|-6
|0
|24
|Northampton
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|-8
|0
