Bury: Rohan Ince & Jordan Williams join on season-long loan deals

Rohan Ince
Rohan Ince began his career as a trainee with Chelsea and moved to Brighton in 2013

Bury have signed midfielder Rohan Ince and right-back Jordan Williams on season-long loans from Brighton and Huddersfield Town respectively.

Ince, 24, has played 91 times for Brighton while 17-year-old Williams has made one first-team appearance.

"Rohan will bring a presence to the team and is a very good footballer," Bury manager Lee Clark said.

"We are delighted to have Jordan here, he's young with a terrific future, and thankfully Huddersfield has seen that."

