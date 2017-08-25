European Champions League qualifier: Olimpia Cluj 0-0 Swansea City Ladies

National League

Swansea City suffered their second defeat in European Champions League qualifying when they went down 3-0 to Olimpia Cluj in Romania.

The hosts led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Cristina Carp's 27th-minute opener.

After the break Alexandra Lunca and Andreea Voicu struck in the 52nd and 57th minute to make the game safe.

Swansea were beaten 5-0 by Hibernian in their opening match, and face WFC-2 Kharkiv of Ukraine in their final match on Monday, 28 August.

