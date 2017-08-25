Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his new signing Davinson Sanchez is "one of the most important young, talented players in Europe".

Spurs have signed the defender from Ajax in a reported club record £42m deal, and the 21-year-old has agreed a six-year contract subject to receiving a work permit.

