BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Wilson strike gives Swifts win over past Ards
Wilson strike gives Dungannon win over Ards
- From the section Football
Dougie Wilson's deflected free-kick clinches a 1-0 victory for Dungannon Swifts in Friday night's league game against Ards.
Glenavon defender David Elebert was sent-off for two yellow cards and from the resulting free-kick Wilson fired home the only goal.
It was Dungannon's first win of the campaign while Ards are now the only team without a point.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired