BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Wilson strike gives Swifts win over past Ards

Wilson strike gives Dungannon win over Ards

Dougie Wilson's deflected free-kick clinches a 1-0 victory for Dungannon Swifts in Friday night's league game against Ards.

Glenavon defender David Elebert was sent-off for two yellow cards and from the resulting free-kick Wilson fired home the only goal.

It was Dungannon's first win of the campaign while Ards are now the only team without a point.

