BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Bannsiders go top with victory over Warrenpoint

Coleraine are the new Premiership leaders thanks to a 2-1 win over 10-man Warrenpoint Town at the Showgrounds.

Jamie McGonigle put the hosts in front and Darren Murray levelled before he was dismissed early in the second half.

Darren McCauley fired home to maintain Coleraine's 100% record and both managers reflected on Friday night's game.

