BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Lurgan Blues snatch late draw against Glentoran
Lurgan Blues snatch late draw against Glentoran
Football
Josh Daniels scores four minutes from time on his Glenavon debut to secure a 2-2 draw with Glentoran at Mourneview Park.
Andrew Mitchell put the hosts in front but Robbie McDaid netted twice against his former club to give the Glens a 2-1 lead before Daniels hit the late leveller.
Glentoran boss Gary Haveron and Lurgan Blues counterpart Gary Hamilton gave their thoughts on an entertaining encounter.
