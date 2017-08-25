Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo signs new Chelsea deal and is loaned out

Nigeria's Kenneth Omeruo has had loan spells with English side Middlesbrough and Dutch side Den Haag

Chelsea have announced that Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has extended his contract until 2020.

He has also moved to Turkish side Kasimpasa on a season-long loan for a second time after spending the 2015-16 season with them.

The 23-year-old, who is yet to play for Chelsea, also spent last season on loan in Turkey at Alanyaspor.

Omeruo helped the Super Eagles win the 2013 African Cup of Nations he also played at the 2014 World Cup.