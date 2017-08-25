Hearts: Cole Stockton questions methods of former head coach Ian Cathro

Cole Stockton signed a two-year deal with the Tynecastle club

Striker Cole Stockton has become the latest member of the Hearts camp to insist former head coach Ian Cathro did not have his squad fit enough.

Interim boss Jon Daly said last week that his players lacked fitness under Cathro, who was sacked on 1 August.

And Stockton said: "But no, I wouldn't say I was as fit [under Cathro].

"Now the training sessions are a lot more intense. Shorter distance, but you're working for longer and harder so it will only benefit us."

Stockton, who moved from Tranmere at the start of June, added: "The pre-season just gone was a lot different to what I'm used to.

"Back in the day you wouldn't see a ball for a week, you'd be running and running but I know the game is changing every season with sport science."

Hearts suffered a 4-1 opening-day defeat at Celtic Park, before beating Kilmarnock 1-0 away and drawing 0-0 away to Rangers under Daly's charge.

The club expect to name Cathro's successor next week and 23-year-old Stockton has joined Don Cowie and John Souttar in pushing for Daly being given the nod.

'Look how happy the lads are'

"Yeah, he (Daly) definitely has all the lads' respect," Stockton added. "He's just fresh out of playing so he has that side to him and knows what it's like to be one of the lads, but then he has the respect of the lads too so it's a good combination to have.

"The lads are really pleased with what Jon's done and how he's working with us.

"Foxy (Liam Fox) and Austin (MacPhee) as well. All the staff here are on the same wavelength and we know what we want to achieve, so I think we're heading in the right direction on that one.

"There will always be questions asked, but look how happy the lads are.

"The lads are coming into training and everyone has a smile on the face and we're taking that into the games."