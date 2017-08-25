BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss surprised by Eden Hazard's Belgium call-up

Conte surprised by Hazard's Belgium call-up

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is "surprised" by Eden Hazard's inclusion in the Belgium squad, as the Blues boss says he is not "fully fit".

Top Stories

