BBC Sport - Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss surprised by Eden Hazard's Belgium call-up
Conte surprised by Hazard's Belgium call-up
- From the section Football
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says he is "surprised" by Eden Hazard's inclusion in the Belgium squad, as the Blues boss says he is not "fully fit".
