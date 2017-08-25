BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager is the last to hear Georginio Wijnaldum baby news
Klopp last to hear Wijnaldum baby news
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears a little put out after learning that Georginio Wijnaldum's has had a baby boy from a member of the media at his pre-match news conference.
READ MORE: Liverpool v Arsenal - team news & preview
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired