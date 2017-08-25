BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager is the last to hear Georginio Wijnaldum baby news

Klopp last to hear Wijnaldum baby news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp appears a little put out after learning that Georginio Wijnaldum's has had a baby boy from a member of the media at his pre-match news conference.

