BBC Sport - Kevin Nicholson: Sacked Torquay United boss proud of record at club

Nicholson knew Torquay future would be 'struggle'

Former Torquay United boss Kevin Nicholson tells BBC Spotlight he knew "for quite a while" that his long-term future at the club would be a "struggle".

Nicholson, 36, became the first manager in England's top five divisions to leave his job when he was sacked by the National League side last week.

READ MORE: Nicholson proud of job amid "madness off-pitch"

Top videos

Video

Nicholson knew Torquay future would be 'struggle'

Video

Root equals world record with boundary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cook dismissed by brilliant Hope catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Five reasons you should watch the Challenge Cup final

Video

'After the fight I'm heading to Ibiza'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Klopp last to hear Wijnaldum baby news

Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Dropped catches, mobiles & rhubarb – funnies from the TMS match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hull FC's Radford ready for Challenge Cup 'spectacle'

Video

Keetels' strike ends England's title defence

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Gregory runs Patel out with 'Messi-like skills'

Video

'Kazakh Conor McGregor' cashing in on the hype

  • From the section Boxing
Video

1985 Rugby League Challenge Cup Final

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired