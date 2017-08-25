Cardiff City striker Ibrahim Meite joins Crawley Town on loan

From the section

Ibrahim Meite helped Harrow Borough reach the first round of the FA Cup last season

Crawley Town have signed striker Ibrahim Meite from Championship leaders Cardiff City on loan until January.

The 21-year-old joined Cardiff from non-league Harrow in January and has made two first-team appearances so far.

"It is a great opportunity for Ibrahim to gain some first-team experience," Crawley director of football Selim Gaygusuz told the club website.

Full-back Andrew Blackman has left Crawley by mutual consent after playing 36 games for the club.

Meanwhile, fellow defender Addison Garnett, 20, has been loaned to National League South side Whitehawk for a month.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.