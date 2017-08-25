Luke Berry: Luton Town sign Cambridge United midfielder for undisclosed fee

Luke Berry had two spells with Cambridge, either side of a year at Barnsley

Luton Town have signed midfielder Luke Berry from League Two rivals Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old, who scored 22 goals for the U's last season, has signed a three-year contract at Kenilworth Road.

Cambridge rejected two previous offers for Berry, who was linked with Scottish club Hibernian last month.

He is Luton's 10th summer signing and boss Nathan Jones said: "Luke's been prolific at this level and he fits the mould of what we want here."

A statement on Cambridge United's website said they did not wish to sell Berry, but the situation changed earlier this week when he submitted a transfer request.

