Andy Kellett: Chesterfield sign Wigan full-back on season-long loan

Andy Kellett
Andy Kellett won promotion to the Championship with Wigan in 2015-16

League Two Chesterfield have signed Wigan full-back Andy Kellett on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old, who had a loan spell with Manchester United in 2014-15, has not featured for the Latics since March.

He could make his debut for the Spireites away at Newport on Saturday.

"He's very quick with great dribbling skills and he's going to be a massive addition to the squad," boss Gary Caldwell told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired