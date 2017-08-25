Oliver Burke: West Brom sign winger on a five-year deal

Oliver Burke
Oliver Burke signed a five-year contract when he joined RB Leipzig in August 2016

West Bromwich Albion have signed Scotland winger Oliver Burke from German club RB Leipzig on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Burke, 20, became the most expensive Scottish player ever when he joined Bundesliga side Leipzig for a fee of about £13m in August 2016.

He made 25 league appearances last season - 20 from the bench - as Leipzig finished second in the table.

"I feel like it is a time for me to play more games," said Burke.

"I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the teamsheet."

Burke could make his West Brom debut on Sunday at home to Stoke (13:30 BST).

West Brom boss Tony Pulis described Oliver as a player with "tremendous talent".

Burke was 19 when he left Nottingham Forest last summer to sign a five-year contract at Leipzig.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

More to follow.

