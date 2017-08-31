World Cup Qualifying - European - Group C
San Marino v Northern Ireland: Michael O'Neill mulls selection calls

Steven Davis scored in last October's win over San Marino at Windsor Park
Northern Ireland beat San Marino 4-0 at Windsor Park last October

    Northern Ireland will be aiming to avoid any mishaps in San Marino on Friday and stay on course for a World Cup play-offs spot.

    With Gareth McAuley and Craig Cathcart ruled out, veteran Aaron Hughes could partner Jonny Evans in central defence with Tom Flanagan another option.

    Burton Albion's Flanagan is yet to make a competitive international start

    Shane Ferguson or Corry Evans could start in midfield with Conor Washington favourite to be drafted into attack.

    Northern Ireland started with three at the back in the last-gasp win over Azerbaijan in June but McAuley's absence could see Michael O'Neill opting for a flat back-four on Friday night.

    Aaron Hughes in action against Germany last October
    Aaron Hughes has featured regularly in Northern Ireland's World Cup campaign despite his veteran status

    Hughes in line to win 107th cap

    That could mean 37-year-old Hearts defender Hughes will win his 107th cap but O'Neill may toy with the idea of picking Flanagan in order to keep the veteran fresh for Monday's vital contest against the Czech Republic.

    However, the smart money is on Hughes retaining his starting role that he had in Azerbaijan.

    Conor McLaughlin and Chris Brunt look set for the full-back roles with Millwall's Ferguson or Blackburn's Evans drafted into midfield alongside captain Steven Davis, Oliver Norwood and Stuart Dallas.

    World Cup 2018: NI striker Washington enjoying international stage

    In contrast to his apparent limited room for manoeuvre at the back, O'Neill has decisions to make over his attacking formation with Charlton's Josh Magennis, QPR's Washington and new Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty all hoping to get the nod.

    Lafferty scored two late goals against San Marino after coming on as a substitute in last October's game in Belfast to help O'Neill's side record a 4-0 win and may have to be content with another bench role.

    Magennis' injury means he is being tipped to start which would leave Washington and Lafferty battling for the remaining spot.

    Lafferty has already scored five goals this season following his summer move to Hearts but Washington has also netted twice for QPR and may earn a recall after missing the Azerbaijan game because of his wedding.

    Northern Ireland's build-up to the Group C qualifier has been overshadowed by the chatter around a possible Jonny Evans move from West Brom to either Manchester City, Arsenal or Leicester.

    As of Friday teatime, nothing had happened but there was still several more hours to the end of transfer deadline day.

    With four rounds of fixtures left, world champions Germany lead the table on a maximum 18 points with Northern Ireland five points off the place and the Czechs a further four points adrift in third spot.

