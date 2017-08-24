BBC Sport - Sam Clucas: Swans Swans will avoid relegation battle
Swans will avoid relegation battle - Clucas
- From the section Football
New Swansea City midfielder Sam Clucas expects them to avoid being involved in a relegation battle this season.
He also tells the media about his rise from non-league football to the top flight and his experience gained during Hull's 2016-17 relegation season.
