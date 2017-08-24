Nadir Ciftci: Plymouth Argyle forward aims to improve disciplinary record

Nadir Ciftci
Nadir Ciftci (left) scored four goals in 26 appearances for Celtic

Turkish forward Nadir Ciftci aims to channel his passion for the game in a positive manner following his season-long loan move to Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Celtic, served a six-match ban in 2015 after he was found guilty of biting an opponent while at Dundee United.

"That fire will always stay - it's to be positive on the pitch more than anything," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"I have a lot of desire for the game so I will always put 100% in."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired