Nadir Ciftci: Plymouth Argyle forward aims to improve disciplinary record

Nadir Ciftci (left) scored four goals in 26 appearances for Celtic

Turkish forward Nadir Ciftci aims to channel his passion for the game in a positive manner following his season-long loan move to Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old, who joined from Celtic, served a six-match ban in 2015 after he was found guilty of biting an opponent while at Dundee United.

"That fire will always stay - it's to be positive on the pitch more than anything," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"I have a lot of desire for the game so I will always put 100% in."