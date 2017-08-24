Football transfer gossip: Dembele, Turan, Vorm, El Haddadi, Howedes

From the section

Transfer news

Barcelona have agreed a deal worth up to 150m euros (£138m) to sign Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old France forward Ousmane Dembele. (L'Equipe - in French)

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants say Turkey midfielder Arda Turan, 30, can leave on a free transfer. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal are facing the prospect of having to sell 24-year-old midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before the end of the summer transfer window. (Daily Mirror)

Swansea have cooled their interest in 28-year-old midfielder Nacer Chadli after being quoted in excess of £25m by West Bromwich Albion. (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are interested in signing 33-year-old goalkeeper Michel Vorm from Tottenham. (Evening Standard)

The Eagles are also keen to bring Barcelona's 21-year-old forward Munir El Haddadi to Selhurst Park. (Sport - in Spanish)

RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Scottish winger Oliver Burke is set for a medical at West Brom. (Sky Sports)

Winger Demarai Gray, 21, wants Leicester to start him or sell him, with Bournemouth offering nearly £30m for the former Birmingham player. (Daily Mirror)

Paris St-Germain have emerged as favourites to sign 34-year-old Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina. (Talksport)

Norwich City are considering a late bid for 26-year-old Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Newcastle's Dutch attacking midfielder Siem de Jong, 28, is close to completing a move to Ajax. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Birmingham manager Harry Redknapp says he has not given up on signing Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing, 33, despite stating negotiations have "slowed up". (Birmingham Mail)

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson says the club are ready for a busy final week in the transfer window. (Sunderland Echo)

Juventus are set to sign 29-year-old Germany defender Benedikt Howedes from Schalke. (Corriere Della Sera - in Italian)

Meanwhile, the Italian champions also held a meeting with Barcelona in Monaco over the possible transfer of the Spanish club's midfielder Andre Gomes, 24. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Former Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani, 33, is set to sign for Spanish club Las Palmas. (Marca - in Spanish)

Meanwhile...

Fleetwood Town could be set for a windfall if their former striker Jamie Vardy, 30, moves from Leicester to Chelsea for £40m. (Fleetwood Today)

Best of Thursday's transfer news

AC Milan are interested in signing Chelsea forward Diego Costa, despite the 28-year-old insisting he is only interested in rejoining Atletico Madrid. (Corriere dello Sport, via Express)

Manchester City still want Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, before next week's transfer deadline. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, and could take West Ham forward Robert Snodgrass, 29, on loan. (Talksport)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has conceded defeat in his attempt to sign 21-year-old winger Thomas Lemar from Monaco. (Telegraph)

West Ham could move for Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong, 23, after failing to agree a deal with Sporting Lisbon for William Carvalho, 25. (London Evening Standard)