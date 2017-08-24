BBC Sport - Manchester United: Juan Mata hails return of 'big presence' Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Mata hails return of 'big presence' Ibrahimovic

Juan Mata hails return of 'big presence' Zlatan Ibrahimovic, saying the striker can help them achieve their goal of claiming the Premier League title.

