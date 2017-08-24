Kevin Toner: Stevenage sign Aston Villa defender on year-long loan

Kevin Toner made four Premier League appearances for Aston Villa

Stevenage have added Aston Villa youngster Kevin Toner to their squad in a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old defender came through Villa's academy and made his senior debut for the club in April 2016.

Toner, who is a Republic of Ireland Under-19 international, went on to make three Premier League starts prior to Villa's relegation.

He spent last season on loan to Walsall and Bradford, scoring his first senior goal for the Bantams at Scunthorpe.

