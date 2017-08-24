England: Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Maguire in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Harry Maguire started his career at Sheffield United

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and Leicester defender Harry Maguire have been included in the England squad for September's World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Maguire, 24, and Chalobah, 22, have both been selected in an England squad for the first time.

Chalobah moved from Chelsea to Watford in July, while Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City in a £17m deal in June.

Uncapped Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is also in the squad.

England, who have a two-point lead in Group F with four qualifying matches left, face Malta, bottom of the group, on 1 September and Slovakia at Wembley three days later.

Nathaniel Chalobah, who moved to Watford for £5m in the summer, has played 40 times for England Under-21s

Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed that he had considered recalling Everton striker Wayne Rooney before the 31-year-old, who has scored a record 53 goals for the England team, announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday.

"I called him, but he said he had been thinking long and hard about his decision and he announced his international retirement," said Southgate.

"I was thinking of including him in the squad. His form has been excellent. If you are the most capped outfield player and record goalscorer, I am not sure what else you have to do to be an England legend.

"He has served his country brilliantly and I congratulate him on a fantastic international career."

Southgate said he had been impressed with Maguire for a long time.

"I thought his performances for Hull were very good," said Southgate.

"He is a defender who is very comfortable with the ball, he has already adjusted very well to a new club at Leicester, plays with composure and can defend the ball into the box, so this is a good chance to have a look at him.

"Chalobah and Pickford were both excellent at the Under-21 European Championships and deserve the opportunities."

England squad to face Malta and Slovakia

Goalkeepers

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham United, on loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley) and Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Forwards

Jermain Defoe (AFC Bournemouth), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) and Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).