BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: Wayne Rooney has served England brilliantly
Rooney has served England brilliantly - Southgate
- From the section Football
England manager Gareth Southgate says Wayne Rooney has had a "fantastic" international career after the country's all-time leading goal scorer announced his international retirement.
Southgate also praised Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and Leicester defender Harry Maguire after including them in the England senior squad for the first time.
READ MORE: Nathaniel Chalobah and Harry Maguire in squad for World Cup qualifiers
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired