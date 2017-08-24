BBC Sport - Gareth Southgate: Wayne Rooney has served England brilliantly

Rooney has served England brilliantly - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate says Wayne Rooney has had a "fantastic" international career after the country's all-time leading goal scorer announced his international retirement.

Southgate also praised Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and Leicester defender Harry Maguire after including them in the England senior squad for the first time.

