Albion Rovers thrown out of Challenge Cup, Spartans now face Linfield

Brian Kerr's side are no longer in the Scottish Challenge Cup

Albion Rovers have been thrown out of the Scottish Challenge Cup and fined £2,000 for fielding an unregistered player in their win over Spartans.

It means the Lowland League side will instead host Linfield in the second round on 2 September.

The Wee Rovers won the tie on 15 August on penalties after a 0-0 draw, but 18-year-old debutant Liam McGuigan had not been registered.

He had previously been part of the League One club's development squad.

Rovers, who are managed by former Motherwell and Scotland midfielder Brian Kerr, pleaded guilty to a breach of the competition's regulations at a Scottish Professional Football League hearing.

The governing body annulled the result of the first-round tie and awarded it to Spartans 3-0.

Midfielder McGuigan came on as a 71st-minute substitute for Michael Hopkins.