Jon Toral: Hull City sign Arsenal midfielder for undisclosed fee

Jon Toral won Birmingham City's player of the season award in 2015-16

Hull City have signed Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has previously played in the Championship during loan spells with Brentford and Birmingham City.

He could make his debut in Friday's home match against Bolton.

"This is a massive move for me, the biggest so far in my career, and I can't wait to get started," Toral told the club website.

