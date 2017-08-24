Jon Toral: Hull City sign Arsenal midfielder for undisclosed fee

Jon Toral
Jon Toral won Birmingham City's player of the season award in 2015-16

Hull City have signed Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has previously played in the Championship during loan spells with Brentford and Birmingham City.

He could make his debut in Friday's home match against Bolton.

"This is a massive move for me, the biggest so far in my career, and I can't wait to get started," Toral told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired