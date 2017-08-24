Florent Hadergjonaj: Huddersfield Town sign Ingolstadt defender on loan

Florent Hadergjonaj
Florent Hadergjonaj made his Switzerland debut against Belarus in June

Huddersfield Town have signed Ingolstadt full-back Florent Hadergjonaj on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old Switzerland international made 25 Bundesliga appearances last season.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home game against Southampton.

Boss David Wagner said: "It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right-back position and, in Florent, we have exactly the right player."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired