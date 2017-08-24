Florent Hadergjonaj: Huddersfield Town sign Ingolstadt defender on loan

Florent Hadergjonaj made his Switzerland debut against Belarus in June

Huddersfield Town have signed Ingolstadt full-back Florent Hadergjonaj on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old Switzerland international made 25 Bundesliga appearances last season.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home game against Southampton.

Boss David Wagner said: "It was important in this window that we found a real competitor for the right-back position and, in Florent, we have exactly the right player."

