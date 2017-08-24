Jay-Roy Grot: Leeds United sign NEC Nijmegen forward for undisclosed fee

Jay-Roy Grot is Leeds' 13th signing this summer

Leeds United have signed NEC Nijmegen forward Jay-Roy Grot for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 19-year-old scored five goals in 20 Eredivisie games last season.

The Netherlands Under-19 international could make his debut for the Whites in Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

"I am very happy, this is such a big club and this is a big step in my career, I am delighted to have signed for Leeds United," Grot told the Championship club's website.

Meanwhile, striker Souleymane Doukara, 25, has signed a two-year deal with Turkish side Osmanlispor after being released by Leeds on Wednesday.

