Steve Taylor: Coventry City assistant manager recovering after bleed on the brain

Steve Taylor
Steve Taylor has been assistant to Mark Robins at Rotherham, Barnsley and Scunthorpe

Coventry assistant manager Steve Taylor is "recovering well at home" after being treated for a bleed on the brain.

Taylor was taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire on Friday after falling ill during a training session.

The former Rotherham United number two will be absent from his role as Mark Robins' assistant while he recuperates.

"The club wishes Steve all the best for a full and speedy recovery, and we look forward to his return to his role," Coventry City said in a statement.

