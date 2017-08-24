BBC Sport - Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool fan Tom Price in 'agony' over saga

Liverpool fan in 'agony' over Coutinho saga

Liverpool fan Tom Price talks about the torment of losing your favourite player during the transfer window, as the Philippe Coutinho saga continues.

WATCH MORE: That moment when you take down your own manager...

Watch more on The Premier League Show, Thursday 24 August from 22:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

