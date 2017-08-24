BBC Sport - Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool fan Tom Price in 'agony' over saga
Liverpool fan in 'agony' over Coutinho saga
- From the section Football
Liverpool fan Tom Price talks about the torment of losing your favourite player during the transfer window, as the Philippe Coutinho saga continues.
WATCH MORE: That moment when you take down your own manager...
Watch more on The Premier League Show, Thursday 24 August from 22:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired