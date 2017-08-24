BBC Sport - That moment when you take down your own manager...

That moment when you take down your own manager...

Watch head coach Nivaldo Lancuna get knocked down by his own player during the Copa do Nordeste qualifying playoff between CSA and Parnahyba in Brazil.

