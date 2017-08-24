Irish Premiership: Glenavon aim to maintain perfect start

Glenavon made it three wins out of three by winning 6-1 away to Ballymena United

Irish Premiership leaders Glenavon will aim to maintain their perfect start to the season when they host unbeaten Glentoran on Friday night.

The Lurgan men are top of the table on goal difference, ahead of Coleraine and Linfield who also have the maximum nine points from three matches.

Glenavon have scored 15 goals and conceded just five.

Coleraine host Warrenpoint Town on Friday while Linfield are at home to Ballymena United on Saturday.

"We are delighted with our start," said Glenavon coach Kris Lindsay.

"You couldn't ask any more of the boys.

"If we can keep it relatively tight at the back and continue scoring goals the way we are, we will do well this season.

"Glentoran have started the season well and seem to be playing at a high tempo with quality players.

"They have Curtis Allen up front who will always score goals in this league.

"We will need to be at our best and hopefully our attacking players can cause them some problems."

Three teams are tied on the maximum nine points

Glentoran's draw at home to Carrick Rangers last Saturday ended their 100% start to the league season.

Having beaten Ballinamallard and Dungannon Swifts, the Glens were expected to see off Carrick, but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after taking the lead at the Oval.

"We were disappointed with the performance. We should not have allowed Carrick back into the game," said manager Gary Haveron.

"Glenavon's confidence will be sky high - they are scoring goals for fun. So it will be a tough ask.

"But I feel we will get stronger as we go on."

Coleraine, having beaten Crusaders away last weekend, will look to continue their 100% start when they host Premiership new boys Warrenpoint.

Ards and Dungannon Swifts, the only teams without a point, go head-to-head at Bangor.

Carrick Rangers are at home to Ballinamallard United, with both teams seeking a first victory of the 2017/18 league campaign.