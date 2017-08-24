Aziz Deen-Conteh joins Dover - via Chelsea, Greece, Port Vale, Moldova and Georgia

Aziz Deen-Conteh
Aziz Deen-Conteh won the FA Youth Cup during his time with Chelsea

National League club Dover Athletic have signed left-back Aziz Deen-Conteh.

The 24-year-old is a former England Under-19 international and was at Chelsea as a youngster.

He has since won three international caps for Sierra Leone, played in Greece for FC Ergotelis and had a spell at Port Vale, for whom he did not make a first-team appearance.

More recently he has played for Moldovan side Zaria Balti and in Georgia with FC Zugdidi.

