Andre Carrillo: Benfica winger set for Watford medical before loan deal

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Andre Carrillo
Andre Carrillo has won 34 caps for Peru

Benfica winger Andre Carrillo will have a medical at Watford on Thursday before signing on a season-long loan.

Watford boss Marco Silva worked with Carrillo at Sporting Lisbon, where he spent five years before joining Portuguese rivals Benfica last summer.

The 26-year-old was part of the Peru squad that finished third at the 2015 Copa America.

Watford have a work permit for the player, who only made three league starts for Benfica last season.

