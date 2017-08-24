Scottish Gossip: Celtic in Champions League, Rangers, Motherwell, Hearts, Neil Lennon

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jamie Walker's hopes of a Rangers move this summer could be ended by Aaron Nemane's loan arrival at Ibrox but the Hearts forward may be signed on a January pre-contract. (Sun)

"I want to experience electricity of Celtic Park once more," says veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon ahead of today's Champions League draw. (Daily Record)

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham, who grew up in Paris, has set his sights on a glamorous Champions League homecoming against Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain. (Daily Mail)

"He's a player that can come straight in," says manager Brendan Rodgers of South African defender Rivaldo Coetzee, who is poised to join Celtic. (Sport24)

Motherwell are trying to put together a deal to sign former Dundee right-back Paul McGinn from Chesterfield. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts will sign goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin in time for Saturday's match away to Motherwell, with the 29-year-old impressing during a trial period after his release from Burton Albion. (Scotsman)

Hearts can't go wrong if they give Steven Pressley or Paul Hartley the Jambos job says former boss George Burley. (Daily Record)

Buffon has faced Celtic twice before in the Champions League

"We'll be an undercard to the Mayweather-McGregor fight," jokes Dundee manager Neil McCann about the prospect of Neil Lennon being in the neighbouring dugout when Hibs visit Dens Park on Sunday. (Sky Sports)

Hibs risk losing manager Neil Lennon to teams in England if they don't extend his deal at Easter Road, says former captain Jackie McNamara Sr. (Sun)

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha is waiting for the right time to unleash Mexican duo Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera on the Scottish Premiership. (Sun)

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness thinks Celtic's domination in Scotland has made them weaker and this will be proved in the Champions League. (Herald, print edition)

Scotland U21 coach Scot Gemmill says Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has "asked for time" before deciding on his international future. (Scotsman)

Hull City are planning moves for Scotland pair Barry Bannan and Stephen Kingsley. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland lock Richie Gray is facing two months out after undergoing a back operation. (Scotsman)

Teenage skier Zak Vinter, from Newton Mearns in East Renfrewshire, could be headed for Olympics after a shock slalom result. (Herald, subscription required)