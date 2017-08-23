Champions League: Six British sides await draw for group stages

Real Madrid beat Juventus in last year's final to become the first team to retain the Champions League trophy

Champions League group stages draw Date: Thursday, 24 August. Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco. Time: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Six British teams await the draw for the Champions League group stage, which takes place on Thursday at 17:00 BST in Monaco.

Premier League champions Chelsea, runners-up Tottenham and third-placed Manchester City are all in the draw.

They will be joined by Europa League winners Manchester United, as well as Liverpool and Scottish champions Celtic who both came through qualifying.

The group stages of the competition begin on 12-13 September.

The last time six British teams qualified for the group stages was in 2007-08, when English sides Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal were joined by Scottish clubs Celtic and Rangers. The final saw Sir Alex Ferguson's United defeat Avram Grant's Chelsea on penalties.

Who has qualified?

Holders Real Madrid are in pot one alongside the winners of Europe's seven other biggest leagues - Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Benfica, Monaco, Spartak Moscow and Shakhtar Donetsk.

A dangerous pot two contains English sides Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as five-time winners Barcelona and the owners of the world's most expensive player - Neymar's Paris St-Germain.

Premier League sides Tottenham and Liverpool are in pot three, while Scotland's Celtic are in pot four which features Dutch champions Feyenoord and the runners-up from Germany's Bundesliga, Leipzig.

When are the group stage match days?

Match day one: 12-13 September

Match day two: 26-27 September

Match day three: 17-18 October

Match day four: 31 October-1 November

Match day five: 21-22 November

Match day six: 5-6 December

Full list of teams