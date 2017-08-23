Sean Dyche criticises stewards after Blackburn fan confronts Burnley players

One spectator confronted Burnley players after two fans ran onto the pitch following Jack Cork's opener

Burnley boss Sean Dyche criticised the time it took stewards to remove a Blackburn supporter who confronted Clarets players on the pitch in their EFL Cup second round win at Ewood Park.

Two home fans ran onto the pitch after Jack Cork's opener for the visitors in the 27th minute on Wednesday.

One tried to confront Cork and grappled with Ashley Westwood before he was tackled by a steward and taken away.

"It seemed a long time before anyone did anything," said Dyche.

"Our players had to eventually defend themselves and that can't be right anywhere in football.

"We were going to go on because I can't have that - not to do anything ridiculous but just to say 'this can't happen'."

Both supporters were arrested, along with a Burnley fan who was escorted out of Ewood Park after setting off a flare, also in the aftermath of Cork's goal.

There was a large police presence around the stadium before the match, with police also escorting buses containing 5,000 visiting Burnley fans to the east Lancashire derby.

"To think you go to the extreme [of escorting fans] and then someone just wanders onto a football pitch is a bit bizarre at least," added Dyche.

"There's all kinds of things going on in the world, and when people get on a football pitch it has to be stopped very quickly.

"That's not just this football club, that's across the board. Stewards do a terrific job but they've got to get on quick."

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray said he did not see the incident but criticised the actions of the fan.

He said: "It doesn't do anything for our football club and I'm pretty sure the authorities will deal with the people who were involved."