Gossip back pages - Friday 25 August

Daily Express
The Daily Express' back page states that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a pay cut to rejoin Manchester United
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror also leads with the Swede's return to the Old Trafford club on a one-year deal
The Sun
The Sun goes with Chelsea drawing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League group stage - with Blues striker Diego Costa having declared he wants to return to the Spanish side
Daily Star
Sticking with the Champions League, Real Madrid attacking midfielder Gareth Bale is likely to face his old club Tottenham after the two teams were drawn together
The Guardian
The Guardian says that Everton striker Wayne Rooney might be coaxed out of international retirement for the 2018 World Cup - assuming England qualify

